Ireland, Theresa

IRELAND (EUBANKS), Theresa



Theresa Eubanks Ireland passed away on January 22, 2022. Theresa was an esteemed educator, businesswoman, philanthropist, dedicated member of North Metro Church, avid gardener, world traveler, and cherished grandmother. Born in Toccoa, Georgia, on March 15, 1943, to James Thomas Eubanks and Mary Louise Cagle Eubanks, Theresa was the second of six children. Theresa grew up in Pickens County, Georgia, and her family later relocated to Smyrna, Georgia, where she graduated as valedictorian of her senior class at Campbell High School in 1961. Theresa attended Tift College where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in Math and Latin Education in 1965. Later, she obtained her Master of Arts degree from Central Michigan University. Two weeks after graduating from Tift, Theresa married the love of her life, Grady Ireland, to whom she was married for 57 years. Theresa and Grady settled in Smyrna, Georgia, where she began her teaching career and welcomed their only child Heather (Leanne) in 1972. In addition to teaching, Theresa also helped Grady build, construct, and operate the Fort Hill Cable Television system in Clemson, South Carolina, and surrounding areas during a brief relocation. However, teaching was consistently Theresa's passion. Upon returning to Georgia, Theresa taught for over 20 years in the Cobb County School system receiving numerous accolades as a Latin teacher. Her awards include the Distinguished Teacher's Award for Presidential Scholars in 1993, earning her a trip to the White House. She was also honored with the Georgia Junior Classical League's President's Award in both 1994 and 1997, the Cobb County Public School Award of Excellence in 1998, and the Latin Teacher of the Year for the Georgia Classical Association in 2000. In addition to a passion for education, Theresa was a dedicated philanthropist. As a member of North Metro Church in Marietta, Georgia, Theresa volunteered in hospitality outreach, participated in missions to Guatemala, and was a regular volunteer at Must Ministries. She volunteered in the Cobb County Orchestra's Women's Guild as both Treasurer and President, and she served on the Board of Trustees for the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. She was awarded the Maestro Baton of Excellence in 2002 by Johnny Isakson for years of service to the local symphony, and she remained a dedicated patron for almost 40 years. An avid gardener, Theresa spent countless hours in her abundant garden, and she was especially proud of the Stations of the Cross she had created on her property. With a continual zeal to learn about new places and cultures, Theresa and Grady were extensive world travelers including a recent trip to Portugal this past summer. However, one of Theresa's greatest loves was being "Nona" and grandmother to her two adored grandchildren, Leighton and Jack. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tom Eubanks of Jasper. Theresa is survived by husband Grady, daughter Heather (Kelly) Golden- Cumming and grandchildren Leighton and Jack. Theresa is also survived by sisters Sharyn (Ron) Bernecky- Smyrna, Betty (Melvin) McGill- Rome, and brothers Mark (Sue) Eubanks- Rome, and Ron (Brenda) Eubanks- Marietta, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orphan Prevention Community at https://www.orphanprevention.org/. A Celebration of Life service will be held at North Metro Church in Marietta on January 28, 2022, at 11 AM. with visitation following. A livestream is also available at https://live.northmetro.org/.



