INY, Khalil Kelly



Khalil Kelly Iny, age 83, Atlanta, GA, passed away on September 19, 2022. Khalil received his degree in Engineering from Georgia Tech University. He loved his work so much that he worked until the age of 80, when he finally retired due to physical mobility problems and took full time to taking care of his beloved wife, Adrienne. Khalil is predeceased by his parents Abraham Iny and Sabicha Iny; his sister, Bertha Iny Rahamim; and his dearest wife, Adrienne Cohen. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jack Iny, Joseph Iny, Joyce Iny Dayan, Eva Iny Dloomy and Mayer Iny; and his son, Nathan. He loved to play tennis, meet with friends and talk about the stock market. Adrienne and Kelly enjoyed traveling to different places in the world when they could. He was a member of AA Synagogue and the YMCA. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, September 21 at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta. The funeral will be livestreamed. For the Zoom link and to sign the online guest book, visit:



www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

