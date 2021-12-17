ajc logo
2 hours ago

INGRAM, Barbara Lee

Celebration of Life Service For Ms. Barbara Lee Ingram, age 81, of Atlanta, GA will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:00 AM at Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, 1995 Morehouse Drive NW Atlanta, GA 30314. Pastor Micheal E. Sutton, Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Barbara was born June 25, 1940 in Atlanta, GA. She passed away peacefully on December 10, 2021. She attended Turner High School and retired after 30 years of service. She enjoyed sports and traveling. Barabra was preceded in death by her parents, Osie Lee Ingram and Robert Ingram, Sr.; son, Eric B. Ingram and four brothers, Robert Charles, Minzer, Sr., Arthur, and Otis Ingram. She is survived by two sisters, Juanita Barnett and Elizabeth Joyce Cullens; sister-in-law, Joyce Ingram; special friend, Walter L. Banks, and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and friends. Viewing TODAY from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




