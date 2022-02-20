IMMERMAN, Rita



Rita Jean (Silverman) Immerman passed away peacefully on February 11, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born on March 12, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York. She attended Lafayette High School, Hunter College, and the City University of New York, where she earned her doctorate in Political Science. She taught that subject at Rutgers University and William Paterson College. Rita loved reading, traveling, going to plays, concerts and restaurants with her friends, stamp collecting, attending Mensa gatherings, and playing a fierce game of Scrabble. She will be remembered for her warm personality, zest for life, hearty laugh, keen intellect, dedication to human and civil rights, and the love she gave to her family and friends. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Sonia (Orloff) and Bernard Silverman; former spouse Adolph "Abbey" Immerman; and sister and brother-in-law Shirley and Karl Leone. She is survived by her son L. Andrew "Andy" (Joan) Immerman; daughter Johanna (Tom) Baruch; grandsons David and Paul Immerman; and nieces and nephews, as well as extended family. An online memorial will be held March 20. Those interested in joining in celebration of her life may contact the family or, starting a week before the memorial, see her obituary at leaf.cremation.com. The family would like to thank the staff at A.G. Rhodes Wesley Woods for the kind and loving care they gave to Rita. Donations in her memory may be made to the ACLU at action.aclu.org or A.G. Rhodes at agrhodes.org.

