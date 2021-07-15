IDDINS, Joan Elaine



Joan Elaine Iddins, a retired first grade teacher and resident of Gibson, GA and later Doraville, GA, died of natural causes on July 13, 2021 at the age of 85.



Joan is survived by her husband, Dr. Charlie Iddins, her daughter, JoLynn Iddins, and her brother, Jerry Joseph Wilcher..



Joan was born on March 14, 1936 to Irma and Joseph Wilcher in Gibson, GA. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, GA in 1957 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught first grade at Northwoods Elementary and later Dresden Elementary in DeKalb County from 1957 to 1989 when she retired. During that time, she earned her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She loved teaching first grade and thoroughly enjoyed all of those years of pulling hair, calling names, playing Duck, Duck, Goose and Red Rover, untied shoelaces, and thumb sucking.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 17th at 2 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084. The closest flower shop is Flower Craft in Norcross, GA, or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Wellroot Family Services (formerly the United Methodist Children's Home) in Tucker, GA.

