IAFFALDANO, Richard G. Richard G. Iaffaldano, 87, died at home in Naples, FL on September 4, 2020 after a long illness. Formerly of Chicago, IL, River Forest, IL, Omaha, NE, and Dunwoody, GA. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Married to LaVerne nee Cutro "Dr. I" for 65 years. They were blessed with three children: Michelle (George Graef) of Lincoln, NE; Robert (Kimberly Herling) of Hinsdale, IL; and Frank (Barbara Curry) of Pasadena, CA and seven grandchildren: Michael, Lindsay, Nicholas, Jack, Rachel, Caroline, and Kristen. Richard was well-respected as a kind and generous man, who shared freely of his time and talents and modeled for his children how to live his faith as a devoted spouse and loving father. He was a graduate of Santa Maria Addolorata elementary and St. Ignatius High School, Chicago IL; St. Procopius College (Benedictine University), Lisle IL; MBA graduate studies at U. of Chicago. Served in U.S. Army Artillery Corps during Korean conflict. Devoted his entire career to working in the Bell Telephone system, beginning as an Engineer at Western Electric, Hawthorne Works in Cicero, IL; continuing as Manager of Engineering at the Omaha, NE Works; and ultimately retiring as Director of Engineering, Human Resources and Manufacturing for AT&T, Atlanta Works, Norcross, GA. Richard was a Knight Commander with Star of the Papal Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem; member and Eucharistic Minister at All Saints Catholic Church, Dunwoody GA, and St. William Catholic Church, Naples, FL. He served on the Finance Board and Parish Council of All Saints Church, Dunwoody, GA. Among many volunteer positions over his lifetime, Richard served on the Council of Advisors for Gwinnett Technical Institute in GA. He enjoyed working with young people as a tutor at numerous schools and community centers in Omaha, NE, Atlanta, GA, and Naples FL. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and served on the Board of Directors, Westgate Homeowners Association, and numerous committees at Moorings Golf and Country Club, Naples, FL. Preceded in death by mother and father, Anna (Russo) and Frank Iaffaldano, brother and sister-in-law Dominic (Rosemary), and sister and brother-in-law Rosalie (Harry Toyser). The family wishes to thank all of his wonderful healthcare aides over the years and also Avow Hospice for their tender loving care. Burial at Queen of Heaven Masoleum, Hillside, IL. Donations can be made in Richard's name to St. William Church Building Fund, Naples, FL (www.saintwilliam.org), or to the American Heart Association (www2.heart.org).

