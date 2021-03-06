IACOFANO, Lisa Marie



Iacofano, Lisa Marie, known to many as "Mudflower," age 50, of Blue Ridge, formerly of Atlanta GA, entered eternal rest on Saturday February 13, 2021. Born in Euclid, Ohio she became a resident of Georgia at an early age. She graduated from Kennesaw State University, earning a BA in Health Physiology. From there, Lisa attended Coosa Valley Technical College and obtained a Certification in Sonography. She practiced as an Ultrasound technician for 12 years only to further her education again, obtaining her dream, entering the field of health, wellness and holistic practices as a massage therapist and owner of "Four Wellness, LLC in Sandy Springs, GA.



Lisa was a selfless, beautiful, amazing free spirit. She cherished precious moments with her Aunt Nena and her cousin, Angelena, whom she often referred to as her "Mini Me." She was often seen enjoying life to the fullest and was also known to seek and conquer all adventures that crossed her path with her beloved dog, Mr. Binx and her beloved cat, MeowMeow by her side. On most days, you would find Lisa enjoying all that nature had to offer, whether it be hiking in the woods or on a lake on a paddle board, taking pictures of her surroundings, sharing meditation and wellness advice or giving "Lisa hugs" to those close to her.



Lisa was predeceased by her mother, Diane Iacofano Keagle. She is survived by her father, Richard A. Yeckley Sr., brother, Richard A. Yeckley Jr., grandmother, Eileen Iacofano, 2 nieces, a nephew, several aunts, uncles and cousins, all of Ohio.



Burial will be private.

