HYLTON, Lloyd Alphonso



Lloyd Alphonso Hylton was born in Above Rocks, Saint Catherine, Jamaica on June 3, 1939. He was a proud member of the first graduating class of St. Mary's College in Above Rocks and graduated with Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Science degrees from Howard University.



Lloyd worked as an architect in Jamaica, Atlanta, Chicago, and Boston before pursuing a career in construction management for HJ Russell & Company and The Integral Group.



Lloyd was an avid gardener, nature lover, history buff, and political aficionado. He believed strongly in the value of education and was proud of his grandchildren's achievements at Woodward Academy.



Lloyd is survived by his wife, Mary Hylton; two sons, Anthony Hylton (Michelle Moore Hylton) and Andre Hylton (Tamera Alexander Hylton); four grandchildren, Sophie Hylton, Nina Hylton, Evan Hylton, and Warren Hylton; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



His Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



