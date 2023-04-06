X

Hylton, Lloyd

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HYLTON, Lloyd Alphonso

Lloyd Alphonso Hylton was born in Above Rocks, Saint Catherine, Jamaica on June 3, 1939. He was a proud member of the first graduating class of St. Mary's College in Above Rocks and graduated with Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Science degrees from Howard University.

Lloyd worked as an architect in Jamaica, Atlanta, Chicago, and Boston before pursuing a career in construction management for HJ Russell & Company and The Integral Group.

Lloyd was an avid gardener, nature lover, history buff, and political aficionado. He believed strongly in the value of education and was proud of his grandchildren's achievements at Woodward Academy.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Mary Hylton; two sons, Anthony Hylton (Michelle Moore Hylton) and Andre Hylton (Tamera Alexander Hylton); four grandchildren, Sophie Hylton, Nina Hylton, Evan Hylton, and Warren Hylton; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

His Homegoing Celebration will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Gwinnett County plans to take 10 acres of ‘Promised Land’ property8h ago

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Rome police investigating murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
8h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon
8h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
20h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Defendant says ‘Donald Trump is going to get me out,’ judge orders evaluation
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Blackmon, Raymond
2h ago
Mack, James
2h ago
Cook, Charles
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top