HYDE, Ann



Mrs. Ann Montine Wigley Hyde passed from this life into her heavenly home on December 21, 2020. She was born in Athens, GA on December 24, 1934 and was just 3 days short of her 86th birthday. Ann graduated from Athens High School. She was married to Carl M Hyde, Jr., who survives her, for 65 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lee and Ellie Rhee Wigley, sister Mary Tully and brother Robert Wigley. Ann is survived by her children Teresa Hyde Groce (Don) of Summerville and Richard Lee Hyde of Marietta. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Barnes of Lawrenceville, GA and brother, Laddie (Mary Reeves) Wigley of Banner Elk, NC, and her two sisters-in-law, Cindy Hyde of Monroe, GA and Sally Hyde of Seattle, WA. Known fondly as Annie, she was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was a true genteel southern lady who was a lover of music, an avid sports fan and was an active member of many civic organizations. She was well-known as Grand Soloist for Eastern Star, Past Worthy Matron of Chamblee Chapter OES and Past Queen Daughters of the Nile. Ann was also a past member of the Structural Pest Control Board of the Agriculture Department of the state of Georgia and a hostess for the Governor's Mansion tours. She was a member of Crossroads Church of Dunwoody. God sent two special angels to befriend and care for Annie in Joan Griffin and Patty Gropp. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.

