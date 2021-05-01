<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687440-01_0_USFlag.eps_20210501.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687440-01_0_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HYATT, Thomas Andrew<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Thomas Andrew Hyatt, 72, of Milton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021, after an extended illness.<br/><br/>Tom was born July 3, 1948, in Canton, GA, where he was active in scouting and earned the Eagle Scout rank. He graduated from the Darlington School, Georgia Tech, and Georgia State University.<br/><br/>Tom served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was employed by Georgia Power and Southern Company Services for 39 years. He was an accomplished amateur woodworker and a member of the Society of American Period Furniture Makers (SAPFM). He was also an avid gardener and skier, serving on the board of the Atlanta Ski Club. Tom joined Alpharetta Presbyterian Church in 1988, where he was ordained as an Elder.<br/><br/>He was preceded in death by his parents. Spurgeon E. Hyatt and Grace Lorentzson Hyatt, both of Canton.<br/><br/>Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years, Polly Roach Hyatt, a son, Benjamin Hyatt of Decatur, GA, daughter Zada Kathryn Hyatt of Columbia, SC, brothers Kenneth Hyatt (Anne) of Tampa, FL, and Wayne Hyatt (Margaret Vick) of Tempe, AZ, plus a host of other relatives and his beloved dog, Jake.<br/><br/>A memorial by reservation only (770-751-0033) will be held at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 8 at 11 AM, followed by an outdoor reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Alpharetta Presbyterian Church or the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.</font><br/>