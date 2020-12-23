HYATT-CAIACCIO, Susan Allyce



Susan Allyce Hyatt-Caiaccio, 51, passed into eternal life on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the daughter of Tyree Edward and Gail C. Hyatt of Lyman, SC. Susan is survived by her husband, Kevin Thomas Caiaccio, and daughter, Laine Hyatt Caiaccio, of the home. She is also survived by her sister, Stacey Hyatt Wascom, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly. Susan was affectionately known as "Goose" and graduated from Riverside High School in Greer, South Carolina in 1987 and from Georgia State University in Atlanta in 1992. Susan was passionate about art and music and loved to bird watch, garden, and shop. Panda and Vito, her Pomeranians, were her constant companions. The family will receive guests for a time of remembrance Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Fischer Funeral Care in Atlanta and a celebration of her life will be held in Greenville, South Carolina at a later date to be determined. Please remember Susan with memorials made to Alpha-1 Foundation or to the National Audubon Society. Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 (678)514-1000.

