HUTTON-ANDERSON, Rita



Mrs. Rita M. Hutton-Anderson of Alpharetta, Georgia was received into the arms of her Savior on June 1, 2022 and passed away peacefully at home. Rita was born on July 22, 1933, in Indianapolis. She began a modeling career in Indianapolis that spanned 20 years predominately in New York City and Los Angeles. She had a 2-year stint on a morning television talk show. Rita and her sons, Kevin and Keith moved to Atlanta in 1968. Rita worked for 31 years as administrative assistant to the chair of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. She loved her job and became a big Tech sports fan. Rita dedicated much of her life to volunteerism with Rape Crisis and the Alliance Theater where she was an honorary life member. She was East Cobb Volunteer of the year, St. Ann's Woman of the Year. She was a member of St. Ann's Parish Council and Woman's Guild as well as the Little Rock Women's Scripture Group. For the past 12 years she led the St. Anne's Bereavement group. Rita was preceded in death by her two sons, Kevin and Keith Fox, her sisters, Kathy Plummer (Richard) and Carol O'Brien (Jerry), and granddaughter Brittney Fox- Watts (Brian). Rita is survived by husband Ted Anderson, daughter-in-law Gloria Fagin , grandchildren, Kevin and Grant Fox , Jacob Fagin, Farah Schulman, Brooke Brown, niece Nicole Plumber and nephew Justin Plummer. She was the proud great-grandmother of six. Rita will be remembered for her great love of family and large family gatherings. Rita and her husband Ted were members of the Atlanta Jaguar Society who she loved to host in her home with her gracious Southern hospitality. The visitation will be Monday, June 6th at Roswell Funeral Home from 4-6 PM at 950 Mansell Rd., Roswell 30076 and the funeral will be Tuesday the 7th at The Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Rd., NE Marietta 30062. No flowers please but donations to St. Ann's Bereavement ministry would be most appreciated.



