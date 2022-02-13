HUTCHISON, Laura



Laura Pickering Hutchison, of Nashville, passed away at home on Monday, February 7, 2022 from the complications of Alzheimer's disease. Her beautiful smile and kind spirit left us way too early. Above all, she cherished her family and fiercely guarded her relationships with those closest to her. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, William B. "Wick" Hutchison; her daughter Eleanor Hutchison Brabson (Daniel) and her sister Margaret Pickering Tidwell (Ken).



Laura loved her family, British mysteries, interior decorating, flowers, the family dogs, and travel. Some of her fondest memories were growing up in Nashville, but also living and working with her husband in Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia as well as Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, Redondo Beach and San Francisco California. Some of their happiest times together were spent running road races in Nashville, San Francisco and Atlanta and hiking in Georgia, Northern California, Montana, Arizona and Northern England.



She was born December 4,1945 and she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles R. Pickering and Irene Dillon Pickering, and her sister, Victoria Lee (Vicki) Sayle. She graduated from St. Bernard Academy and attended the University of Tennessee.



The family wishes to extend a special thanks to her caregivers Julianna, Katrina and Karen from Abe's Garden At Home, as well as the wonderful team at Alive Hospice.



A private service will be held for family and close friends at a date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Disease Research, Alive Hospice of Nashville and Abe's Garden At Home.

