<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689050-01_0_0000689050-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689050-01_0_0000689050-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HUTCHINSON, Karen Lee<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Karen Lee Hutchinson, PhD, age 59, of Ellijay, GA, died at her home on May 4, 2021. Karen was born in Washington, DC on June 7, 1961 to William H. Hutchinson and Mary Messick Hutchinson. She graduated from Culpepper High School, Culpepper, VA. She received a Bachelor of Science degree (Cum Laude) from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA in 1984 and a PhD in 1990 from the University of South Carolina, School of Medicine, Columbia, SC. Karen served as a microbiologist in the South East Poultry Research Laboratory, USDA, Athens, GA. She then served at the Viral Special Pathogens Branch, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, GA for a year as a visiting fellow, and subsequently completed 25 years of civil service in the same laboratory as a microbiologist.<br/><br/>Karen is survived by her longtime friend and soulmate, her 28-year-old cockatoo companion Samantha, Cindy Smith (Randy) of Brodnax, VA, and Dale Scalici (Joe) of Myrtle Beach, SC. She also had a host of nieces and nephews who idolized her. She was preceded in death by her parents William H. Hutchinson and Mary Messick Hutchinson.<br/><br/>A celebration of life will be held on June 6, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA. Messages for family and friends may be left at the Logan Funeral Home website at www.loganfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made online to Papayago Rescue House at www.papayagorescuehouse.org/donate.</font><br/>