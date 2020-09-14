HUTCHINSON, Doris Mrs. Doris Lorene Tolbert Hutchinson, age 86 of Rockmart, GA, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born August 28, 1934 on a farm in Haralson County, Georgia. She was the third of seven children and the oldest daughter of Corine and Henry Tolbert. After graduating from Buchanan High School in 1953, she moved to Atlanta to live with her aunt and uncle, Grace and Dee Tolbert. While living and working in Atlanta, she met and married Army Lieutenant Wayne Hutchinson from Oriskany, New York. They spent their first three years of marriage in Texas, Missouri, and Kansas before returning to Atlanta with two young children to settle down and raise their family. During these years, they began buying land on and around the farm where Doris was born. After both children had graduated from high school, Doris and Wayne moved to the Haralson County farm permanently. They renovated and lived in a farmhouse built by Doris's great grandparents, Mary Frances and Henry Patrick Spain. They, along with their son, operated a dairy for 15 years until the death of Wayne in 1993. Since that time, Doris lived on the farm and managed the day to day demands. She survived two aortic valve replacements, thanks to the gifted doctors, surgeons, and staff at Emory University, and continued to work on the farm until her death. She was an inspiration to those who knew and loved her for her strength, grit, character, and spiritual connection to the place where she and so many of her ancestors were born and raised. She was survived by her children, Tim Hutchinson and Sarah Hutchinson Bundschuh (Gregg); two grandchildren, Ross Gregory Bundschuh (Paige) and Kyle Elizabeth Bundschuh; siblings, Benny Tolbert (Charlene), Mary Sue Willis (Don), Frances Kendall (Gary), and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, September 15, at 1 PM from the County Line Baptist Church Cemetery in Rockmart with Rev. Owen (Bud) Davis, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Floyd Healthcare Foundation/Polk Swing Bed Facility, 400 Turner McCall Blvd., Suite 102, Rome, Georgia 30165. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.freemanharrisfunerals.com. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart is in charge of services for Mrs. Doris Lorene Tolbert Hutchinson.

