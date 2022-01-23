HUTCHINS, Ralph K.



Ralph K. Hutchins, 100 of Eastpoint, Florida, passed away on January 15, 2022 in Crawfordville, Florida. He was born in Rockmart, Georgia and had been a resident of Eastpoint since 2003. He was a member of Northside Drive Baptist Church in Atlanta. He was a supervisor for Graybar Electric Company in Atlanta. He was a WWII Veteran and received honorable discharge from the United States Army. Survivors include sons, Joseph R. Hutchins (Melanie) of Winston, Georgia and John H. Hutchins (Sue), of Crawfordville, Florida. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Ken in 1956 and his wife, Anne in 2011.



Graveside services will be held on January 29, 2022 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.



David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements.



(850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com)

