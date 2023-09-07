Hutchins, Lucy

Obituaries
HUTCHINS, Lucy Jones

Lucy Jones Hutchins, age 91, of Buford, GA, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hutchins; parents, Clint and Ara Higgins Jones; sisters, Louise Gooch, Vera Moulder, Elizabeth Scott, and Ruby Crowe; brothers, Bobby Jones, Edwin Jones, and Howard Jones; niece, Jeanette Gooch Cruse. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Jannean Jones of Buford, GA, and Shirley Jones of Sugar Hill, GA; many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Hutchins was born April 16, 1932 in Buford, GA. She was a 1951 graduate of Sugar Hill High School in Sugar Hill, GA. She attended Gainesville Junior College. Mrs. Hutchins was a retired Secretary from Sears Roebuck Co., Ponce DeLeon Store. She began her career as Secretary to the Personnel Manager in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a member of Friendship Community Baptist Church, Buford, GA. She was also a member of Stone Hedge Garden Club, Buford, GA. Mrs. Hutchins also worked at Pine Isle Hotel at Lake Lanier. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers. She was all about taking care of members of her family. She had a quick wit and a generous spirit. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2023 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Wayne Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Community Baptist Church, Buford, GA in memory of Lucy Hutchins.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




