Hutchings, Bettye

HUTCHINGS (O'NEAL), Bettye



Bettye O'Neal Hutchings, 90, slipped away peacefully on June 27, 2021. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Macon City Auditorium with viewing one hour before the service. Burial will be private.



Mrs. Hutchings was born September 2, 1930 in Atlanta, Georgia to Isaac J. O'Neal and France Ireland Appling O'Neal. She was the widow of William S. "Bill" Hutchings, to whom she was married for 49 years.



Mrs. Hutchings received her early education in Atlanta and Albany, Georgia and graduated from high school at the age of 14. Mrs. Hutchings received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Clark College, Atlanta, GA in 1948 at the age of 17 and was Miss Clark College, 1947.



Mrs. Hutchings began her career as a teacher with the Bibb County Public Schools (5 ½ years) at Ada Banks Elementary School before taking a break to raise six children. While raising her family she took time to pursue her funeral director's license and was licensed by the State of Georgia on July 28, 1967. She was employed part-time at Hutchings Funeral Home during the early 1960's and was a full-time employee from 1966 until 1987 as Manager and as Secretary-Treasurer for the corporation. She was the owner of Hutchings Funeral Home at the time of her passing.



Mrs. Hutchings had a passion for criminal justice and was appointed to the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles by Governor Joe Frank Harris effective September 16, 1987. She was reappointed in January, 1988 to a seven-year term which expired December 31, 1994.



Since December 10, 1949, Mrs. Hutchings had been a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and she was a Charter Member of the Macon Alumnae Chapter. She volunteered her time generously and was a member of the Georgia Funeral Service Practitioners Association, Inc. the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Inc. and the Clark College National Alumni Association. In addition, she was a member of Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church for over 50 years.



Mrs. Hutchings was preceded in death by her son, Dr. Billy Hutchings and her brother, Franklin O'Neal.



Mrs. Hutchings leaves to lovingly remember her: five children, Starr (David) Purdue, Sharon Hutchings, Suzanne (Daryl) Malloy, Walter Hutchings, MD and Warren (Tami) Hutchings, MD; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Gloria Hutchings and Gertie Rogers; other cherished relatives and a multitude of friends.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Macon Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. scholarship program or to the Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church Building Fund.



Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc., 536 New Street, Macon, GA 31201. PH- 478-743-1212.

