Hussey, Patricia

HUSSEY (CLAY), Patricia Anna

Our dear mother, Patricia Anna Clay Hussey, has ascended to Heaven after 93 remarkable years of life. She leaves us, her children, George, Peter, Claire, Linda, and James, grandchildren Christopher, Hillary, Karly, Anthony, Jake, Mary Ann, Patrick and Kevin, and great-grandsons Jake and Tristan, to cherish her memory and to one day reunite with both her and our dad, George Augustine Hussey III. Born in Elkton, Maryland, the fifth of six children, and raised in Tullytown Pennsylvania, Patricia was the drum majorette for Falls Township, as well as a straight-A student, cheerleader, formidable field hockey player, and beauty queen at Falls Township High School. A member of our greatest generation, she married the handsome son of a doctor from Bristol and embarked on their life's journey together. As Equifax transferred our dad over his career, our family called Georgia, New Jersey, and Connecticut home, with George and Patricia eventually retiring to the family vacation home in Ocean Ridge, Florida. In addition to her steadfast devotion to her five children, Patricia found time to volunteer for the Atlanta Northside Hospital auxiliary as its chairwoman and for the Boy Scouts as a Cub Scout den mother. She was also actively involved in the Glastonbury, CT Child and Family Services, now known as The Village for Families and Children, and served many hours working with the disabled veterans of World War I, helping make their senior years more engaging and enjoyable. Patricia was a superb seamstress, known for tailoring exquisite garments for both herself and her daughters, and a painter and sculptor, creating many beautiful pieces for our always-lovely homes. She was also an accomplished bridge player and avid golfer, hitting a hole-in-one at the age of 85. Patricia lived her final years in quaint Roswell, Georgia surrounded by family and nature. Her funeral service will be held Monday, May 10th at 10:00 AM at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs, Georgia.