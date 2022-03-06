HUSBANDS, Lloyd "Kirby"



Lloyd Kirby Husbands, age 72, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on November 15, 1949, son of the late Lloyd Deavours "L.D." Husbands and the late Elizabeth Christine Goodson Husbands. He attended Briarlake Baptist Church in Tucker. Kirby was a retired self-employed businessman with a great love of books. He had a great love of people and enjoyed helping others any way he could. Kirby's commitment to helping others led him to become involved with the Assistance League of Atlanta. His avid support and promotion of the Attic Treasures thrift shop was recognized in 2018 when a League scholarship was named in his honor. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Ida Mayfield Husbands; sister, Dianne Chandler and a nephew, Wade Chandler. According to his wishes he was cremated. No services are planned at this time. For those who desire the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Kirby & Ida Husbands Scholarship Fund, c/o Assistance League of Atlanta Links to Education Program, P.O. Box 920250, Peachtree Corners, GA 30010. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com. Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.

