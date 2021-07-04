HURST, Stella



Stella Emma Hurst, 85, died at Pebblebrook Health Center in Stone Mountain, Ga Friday July 2nd, 2021. She is survived by her nephew, George Michael Hurst (Gail); two great nieces, Jennifer Gayle Hurst Sanders (Brian) and Stella Allison Hurst Sumerel (Brad); as well as their children, Matilda Ray and Henry Hurst Sanders and Ellie Craig and Emory Claire Sumerel, all of Spartanburg, SC. Born April 14th, 1936, in Sumter, SC she was the daughter of the late George Henry Hurst, Jr and Stella Miller Hurst. She was preceded in death by her brothers George Henry Hurst III and Craig Miller Hurst (Betty). All of Sumter, SC. She was a 1954 Graduate of Edmunds High School in Sumter, SC and a 1958 Graduate of Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC with a Major in Piano. She received her Master's Degree from the Presbyterian School of Christian Education (now Union Presbyterian Seminary) in Richmond, Va. Stella taught music and piano in the public schools of South Carolina and Decatur, Ga. She moved to Atlanta in the mid-60s and served as a Director of Christian Education at the First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. She was a long-time member of Druid Hills Presbyterian Church and more recently of Living Grace Lutheran Church in Tucker. She lived for many years in Clarkston before making her home at Park Springs at Stone Mountain in 2015. She brought joy through music and her love of the Lord to all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Living Grace Lutheran Church, 1812 Cooledge Road, Tucker, GA 30084, on Tuesday, July 6th at 11 AM. Reverend Pastor David E Hardy will officiate. In lieu of flowers, Stella requests donations be made to the music program at Living Grace Lutheran Church to be used as they need. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring staffs of Park Springs, Cobble Stone, Pebblebrook & Bridgeway Hospice in Stone Mountain.




