Hurlebaus, Maria Ruiz-Fornells de

Obituaries
RUIZ-FORNELLS DE HURLEBAUS, Maria Teresa

Maria Teresa Ruiz-Fornells de Hurlebaus, age 95, passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers, Enrique and Jose Antonio Ruiz-Fornells Silverde; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Chelette. She is survived by her children, Maria Teresa Chelette, John (Lori) Hurlebaus, Anna Hurlebaus (David Allison); her grandchildren, Sarah (Adrian) Zarczynski, Daniel Chelette (Stacy Smrz), Caleb Hurlebaus, Candace, Elena and Clara Allison; and great-granddaughter, Cecilia Ann Chelette.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 10:00 AM, at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Stone Mountain.




