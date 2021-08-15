HURLEBAUS, John Frederick



Of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on August 3, 2021.



A decorated veteran of the Korean War and longtime employee of the Environmental Protection Agency, Hurlebaus was born on October 19, 1930, in Clearwater, Florida. He joined ROTC and graduated from the University of Florida in 1952 with a degree in economics. He later completed his master's degree at the University of Florida, Gainesville in 1961.



Hurlebaus served as a forward observer with the U.S. Army in Korea and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. After the war, he studied at the University of Madrid and worked for Brown, Raymond and Walsh. He was active in the army reserve until 1984, leaving as a colonel with an honorable discharge.



He was married on December 17, 1956, in Madrid, Spain at La Iglesia de San Jose to Maria Teresa Ruiz-Fornells.



The couple later moved to Knoxville where Hurlebaus worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority. The family moved to Virginia where he worked for The World Bank from 1969-1971, and traveled globally .They moved to Atlanta in 1971.



Hurlebaus is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years; three children: Mary Chelette of Knoxville, the late Jeffrey D. Chelette , John Hurlebaus and his wife Lori of Statesboro, Georgia, and Anna Hurlebaus of Atlanta; and her spouse David Allison; six grandchildren' and one great-granddaughter.



A service is scheduled for 10 AM on August 21 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Stone Mountain.

