Huntley, William

HUNTLEY, III, Wiliam T.



William T. Huntley III passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 86. He was a native of North Carolina, graduate of Davidson College and successful Atlanta business leader. He was very devoted to his family and leaves his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Gladys; four children, David (Cathy), William IV, Charlton (Traci) and Kimberly (Tim); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



His legacy shall be: "I herewith bequeath thee an honest and good name as it has come to me from an honorable and honest ancestry. This is the best inheritance I could possibly pass down to you. Your name is a badge of honor to be cherished forever by all who inherit it."



A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.



