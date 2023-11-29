Huntley, Oliver

HUNTLEY, Jr., Oliver
Age 64, of Birmingham, AL, passed away on November 21, 2023. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
HUNTLEY, Jr., Oliver
Age 64, of Birmingham, AL, passed away on November 21, 2023. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral