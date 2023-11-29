Obituaries

Huntley, Oliver

File photo
File photo
Nov 29, 2023

HUNTLEY, Jr., Oliver

Age 64, of Birmingham, AL, passed away on November 21, 2023. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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