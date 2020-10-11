Hunter, Violet

HUNTER (PERRY), Violet Dolores Violet Perry was born May 11, 1927. She was the second child of four children born to Adrian Perry and his wife Lurlie Martin. The family had their start in Harold, Kentucky. She later moved to Georgia with her husband Robert Joseph Hunter. They were happily married for 65 years. Violet passed peacefully on October 8, 2020 surrounded by family and was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, James Salisbury, Jeannette Cole, and Raifaun Kargel. She is survived by her three loving children, daughters Randy Main and Deborah Morris and son Robert J. Hunter Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. A service will take place Sunday, October 11 at 1:00 PM at the American Legion Post 77 in Conyers, GA.

