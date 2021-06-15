HUNTER, Veleda



Celebration of Life service for Mrs.Veleda O. Hunter, wife of Mr. Ray Hunter, of Atlanta, will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12 PM at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Rd., Ellenwood. Rev. Tony Mosely, Eulogist. Public viewing will be held today 4 PM - 6 PM at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough, GA, (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com

