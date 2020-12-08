Hunter, Richard G.

HUNTER, M.D., F.A.A.N., Richard Grant



Richard "Dick" G. Hunter, II passed away at his home in Savannah, Georgia on November 16, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1938, to Lt. Col. Richard G. Hunter and Elton Hall Hunter, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Richard retired from behavioral neurology practice in Atlanta, Georgia in 2014, to move to Savannah in order to be closer to his son Dr. Brandon Hunter and his wife Susan and grandchildren Grant and Katie. Richard was a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology (1960), a graduate of Wharton Business School in 1961, a graduate of the University of Virginia Medical School in 1968, an intern in psychiatry at Grady Memorial Hospital in 1969, a resident in psychiatry at Emory University Hospital in 1972, and a resident in neurology at UVA University Hospital in 1975, then was in private practice in Charlottesville, Virginia. In 1985, he moved back to Atlanta, which he always considered his home. He is survived by his present wife, Sandra Hunter of Savannah, his sons Richard G. Hunter, III, Ph.D. of Boston, Massachusetts and Dr. Brandon Hunter and his wife Susan of Savannah, and step-daughters Stephanie Lain, D.V.M. and husband Pete, of Fresno, California, Devon Rutherford and her husband Ron of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Darcie Schall of Pittsburgh, grandchildren Grant and Katherine Hunter of Savannah, and step-grandchildren Jarrett and Victoria Rutherford of Pittsburgh and Ella Schall of Pittsburgh. Besides enjoying medicine, Richard taught Sunday school and Stephens ministry at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and was Clan Chief of the Scottish Clan Hunter. He was a member of St. Andrews, Burns Club Atlanta, the Civil War Round Table, and the Old Guard. Interment will be at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. Memorial service to be announced.

