HUNTER, Rebecca Lee



Rebecca Lee Hunter (December 15, 1954 - January 16, 2021) was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was baptized at Christ the King Catholic Church in Atlanta. A graduate of Appalachian State University, she pursued a career in apparel design and marketing and worked at Oxford Industries in New York. She later enjoyed a career in the travel industry. Becky was a wonderfully talented and gifted individual who was artistic and creative. She was sensitive, loving, caring and kind, and never met a stranger.



Becky died peacefully in her sleep in Statesboro, Georgia and was preceded in death by her father, John P. Hunter, Jr., her mother, Ann Egleston Hunter and her sisters, Dean Douglas Hunter and Ann Hunter Petty.



She is survived by her sister Bonnie Hunter Bishop (Dennis) and her brother John P. Hunter, III (Marion), nieces Kelly, Jenny, Ellen and Tracy and nephews John, Dean, Doug, Bryan and Jeff and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Becky will be missed by all.



She will be interred at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta. Due to Covid, there will be a graveside service for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329 or online at https://www.choa.org/donors-and-volunteers/ways-to-give.



Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

