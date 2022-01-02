Hunter, Mary

HUNTER (BYROM), Mary Anna



Mary Anna Byrom Hunter, age 83, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her daughter's home after an illness. Mary Anna was born November 15, 1938 in Byromville, GA, Dooley County to the parents of John S. and Mary Ethel Robertson Byrom. She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Georgia College in Milledgeville where she received her B.S. in Education. While in college she met and later married her husband, Jack Hunter. They lived in Decatur, GA where she taught school in the Dekalb county school system for 38 years. In the early 1970's she was a member of the Junior League where she volunteered her time with Scottish Rite Hospital, the V.A. Hospital, the Grady Project and Fernbank. She enjoyed cooking for her family especially the game and fish Jack hunted and caught and the fresh vegetables they grew in their garden at Lake Jackson. After retiring from teaching she enjoyed square dancing, socializing with friends, being a member of the Red Hat Society and spending time with the recycled teenagers at Red Oak United Methodist Church in Covington, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Jack Hunter, her son Douglas Hunter, her brothers Col. Seymour Byrom and Alva Byrom and her brother-in-law Dr. Stephen Hunter. She is survived by her daughter Eloise Thompson and her husband Walter Kirk, four grandchildren, Chris Hunter, Taylor Howard and her husband Zach Howard, Ansley Hunter and Nick Thompson, her brother-in-law Dr. Chris Hunter, her sisters-in-law Bonnie Hunter, Melinda Hunter and Sandi Byrom and her nephews and niece John Byrom, Ann Pirrirain, Neil Hunter and Dan Hunter. She was soon to be a great-grandmother in February. A memorial service will be held at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00. Burial will be private at Decatur Cemetery.

