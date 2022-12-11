ajc logo
X

Hunter, Lynda

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUNTER (AYASH), Lynda Renee

Linda Renee Ayash Hunter, Atlanta resident, age 80, passed away peacefully December 4, 2022. She leaves behind five younger siblings, Gay Ayash, Camille A. Bryan, Angela A. Scism, Charles Abraham Ayash Jr., and Craig Blackwell. She grew up in Buckhead, Georgia and attended senior high at Mt. de Sales in Macon, Georgia and college years at Mt. St. Agnes in Baltimore, Maryland before returning to Atlanta. She loved travel and enjoyed working for Eastern Airlines. She relocated to Honolulu, Hawaii to work for CP Air. She lived an active life enjoying friends and family, travel, snorkeling, gardening and cooking. She was always in attendance at her community church and could be heard singing and playing the organ. She spent her last two years in Atlanta with family. She will be missed. She was a noble and devout "Christian Soldier Marching As To War." Sign online guest book at www.Fischerperimeterchapel.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services

3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com/

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp, Warnock rise as national political stars in battleground Georgia18h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
12h ago

Credit: Todd Van Emst

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
1h ago

Credit: Handout photo

Emory doctor sees distrust of medicine is a common problem
18h ago

Credit: Handout photo

Emory doctor sees distrust of medicine is a common problem
18h ago

Take a seat: Brunswick owns Hilton Head Island in huge victory
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Dunlap, Martha
1h ago
Gibson, Gilchrist
1h ago
Plummer, Richard
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
8h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
1h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top