Hunter, Lynda

HUNTER (AYASH), Lynda Renee



Linda Renee Ayash Hunter, Atlanta resident, age 80, passed away peacefully December 4, 2022. She leaves behind five younger siblings, Gay Ayash, Camille A. Bryan, Angela A. Scism, Charles Abraham Ayash Jr., and Craig Blackwell. She grew up in Buckhead, Georgia and attended senior high at Mt. de Sales in Macon, Georgia and college years at Mt. St. Agnes in Baltimore, Maryland before returning to Atlanta. She loved travel and enjoyed working for Eastern Airlines. She relocated to Honolulu, Hawaii to work for CP Air. She lived an active life enjoying friends and family, travel, snorkeling, gardening and cooking. She was always in attendance at her community church and could be heard singing and playing the organ. She spent her last two years in Atlanta with family. She will be missed. She was a noble and devout "Christian Soldier Marching As To War." Sign online guest book at www.Fischerperimeterchapel.com.

