HUNTER, James Anderson



James Anderson Hunter, 95, born in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, on July 28, 1925. Died May 23, 2021, in Woodstock, Georgia. James was a World War II veteran and served in the United States Navy. He graduated from the University of Richmond, Virginia and became president of the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Canada's North American division. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anne Lyons Hunter, his son, James Anderson Hunter, Jr., daughter, Kimberly Hunter Fernandes, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



James enjoyed golf, collecting antiques, woodworking, and sharing stories of the past - especially about his Navy buddies.



Memorial service will be held June 15 , 9:30 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114.

