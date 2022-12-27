Hunter, Elizabeth

HUNTER (FREEMAN),



Elizabeth



Elizabeth F. Hunter, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022 at her residence at Kingsbridge Retirement Community, in Atlanta, GA.



Known as "Liz" to family and friends, she was the youngest of six children, born Elizabeth M. Freeman in LaGrange, GA on April 15, 1926.



She is survived by eldest son, James Marion Hunterh, his wife, Traci Sharp Carroll of Los Angeles, CA; son, Robert Hunter; and two grandchildren.



Elizabeth enjoyed a 37 year career as Research Biologist at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, and lived a life of charity and kindness, quick to help others, while enjoying travel and time with family in retirement.



She is deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



Visitation with the family will be at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Tucker, GA, December 28, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM.

