HUNTER, Dorothea



Dorothea Hunter, age 86, of Bowie, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the home of her eldest son, Robert Hunter, MD, in Fayetteville, MD, where she had been residing due to illness. She was married to Rev. Robert B. Hunter, who preceded her in death. She was his devoted wife for 60 years and served as first Lady during his tenure as pastor at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, in Atlanta, and the Episcopal Church of the Atonement in Washington, DC. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Pamela), and Gregg Hunter; daughter, Carolyn E. Byrd (Ali); grandchildren, Gregg (Jasmine), N'jiri, Sekou, Carla and Joshua Hunter, and Aliya, Ava and Alexa Byrd. She is also survived by her dear sister, Glenda Moore; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of close friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, June 10, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Road, Atlanta GA, 30311. The service will be live streamed.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee (www.fisk.edu)



Arrangements are with Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA.





