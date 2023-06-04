X

Hunter, Dorothea

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUNTER, Dorothea

Dorothea Hunter, age 86, of Bowie, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the home of her eldest son, Robert Hunter, MD, in Fayetteville, MD, where she had been residing due to illness. She was married to Rev. Robert B. Hunter, who preceded her in death. She was his devoted wife for 60 years and served as first Lady during his tenure as pastor at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, in Atlanta, and the Episcopal Church of the Atonement in Washington, DC. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Pamela), and Gregg Hunter; daughter, Carolyn E. Byrd (Ali); grandchildren, Gregg (Jasmine), N'jiri, Sekou, Carla and Joshua Hunter, and Aliya, Ava and Alexa Byrd. She is also survived by her dear sister, Glenda Moore; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of close friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, June 10, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Road, Atlanta GA, 30311. The service will be live streamed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee (www.fisk.edu)

Arrangements are with Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Airport workers march to Delta headquarters, push for higher pay11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mourners say farewell to ‘superstar’ Bre’Asia Powell, who was killed last week
11h ago

Hundreds help remember WSB’s Jovita Moore at inaugural 5K fundraiser
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Most United Methodists in Georgia plan to stay with the denomination
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Calzadilla, Enrique
Lamar, Jesse
Snow, Leonard
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
9h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top