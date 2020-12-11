HUNTER, Bertram Dwight



Bertram Dwight Hunter, 64, passed away at his home in Stone Mountain, GA on December 7, 2020. He was employed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in their IT department. Public viewing will be held at Pollard Funeral Home in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 11am - 8pm. Additional viewing will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from Noon - 7pm at Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home in Anderson, SC followed by a private service on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 12pm. Private services will be live streamed. He will be laid to rest at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Iva, South Carolina. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073

