HUNT, William "Bill"



On Friday, September 23, 2022, William Cecil "Bill" Hunt left Earth to join his family in Heaven. He was 89 years old. A graduate of Auburn University, Bill worked for Lockheed for more than 40 years as a design engineer. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, history, nature, and building things. But his greatest joy was always his family. Bill is survived by his wife Mimi; children, Julie and Gary; son-in-law, Ted; grandchildren, Crystal, Ellia, Chelsie, and Soren; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be on October 15, 2:30 PM at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Dunwoody, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Patrick's.

