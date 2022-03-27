Hunt, Vivian

HUNT (BOYD), Vivian



At about four in the afternoon on Sunday, March 20, a beautiful spring day, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, Vivian Boyd Hunt, 97 years of age, quietly left us and was at peace. Her home for the past three years was with her daughter in Boynton Beach, Florida.



Graveside services for Vivian will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA, with Rev. Lamar Prince officiating. The family will gather with friends prior from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Vivian was a long-time resident of Norcross, Georgia, where she, with her husband Travis who passed away in 1979, built a home and raised a family. Her daughter, Jean Hunt, lives in Boynton Beach, Florida and her son, Barry Hunt (Sharron) in Holly Springs, Georgia. Her youngest son, Marvin Hunt (Sheila), then of Douglasville, Georgia, was lost to leukemia in 2015 but was forever held close in her heart.



She tended her flower gardens, mowed her acre lawn, fed her visiting birds, baked the perfect pound cake, enjoyed a long career with a major pharmaceutical company, drove her green Cadillac until she decided to give up driving and was a faithful member of the Norcross First Baptist Church. She was not a fan of squirrels or goats or the iguana who eats the flowers in Florida.



The small Forsyth County community of Shakerag was the place of Vivian's 1924 birth to Hattie Gray Boyd and Anis Samuel Boyd. Their home was a tiny, three-room log cabin, a former church meeting house. Her father's plans to build a larger permanent home, lumber already stacked in the yard, were lost to them when he tragically died of pneumonia when Vivian was about two years old.



With six much loved older paternal half-brothers and half-sisters and many cousins and almost cousins living close by, Vivian, her sister Hazel and her mother lived on in their log cabin, getting by on meager income from backbreaking work, but with starched white curtains at the window, climbing pink roses hugging the front door, broom swept yard, huge crepe myrtles screening the dirt road and a sweet spring providing their water. That was their home until Vivian graduated from Cumming High School, took a job at Sears Roebuck in Atlanta, married and had children of her own. In later years Vivian and Travis, helped by their teen aged sons; built her mother a new home on the very spot her father had planned to build so many years before. Vivian's spirit, determination, love of family and fierce pride was shaped by loss, lack and love and all defined her life.



Vivian treasured every minute with her seven grandchildren: Stephen (Kathy), Jeff (Mindy), Mark, Barry Jr. (Michele), Matt (Stacey), Travis (Ashley) and Amanda and by her ten great-grandchildren: Aidan, Devin, Zackary, Natalie, Emma, Kayleigh, Aloha, Colin, Abbigail and Hayden. She also thought often of her many nieces and nephews whose care over the years had touched her so deeply. She will truly be remembered with love by all. Vivian's family will also be eternally grateful to her devoted caregiver, Savi, who challenged her and made her laugh.



