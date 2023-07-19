Hunt, Sharron

HUNT (BROOKS), Sharron Ophelia



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sharron Ophelia Brooks Hunt, 77, of Canton, GA, a beloved teacher, influential leader, devoted wife, cherished mother and grandmother, and the heart and soul of her extended family. Born on October 14, 1945 in Jackson, MS, she was the daughter of Nolan Hudson Brooks, Sr. and Nell Addy Brooks. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her two brothers, Nolan Brooks, Jr. and James Brooks.



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Barry Travis Hunt, Sr.; two sons, Barry (Michele) Hunt, Jr. and Matthew (Stacey) Hunt; three precious and much-loved grandchildren, Aidan, Emma Cate, and Colin; and many additional relatives and friends.



After graduating from Cross Keys High School in Atlanta, she pursued higher education as an undergraduate at Georgia State College. Driven by her passion for learning and a deep desire to make a difference, Sharron continued through graduate studies at Brenau College and Georgia State University, completing her studies with a Ph.D. from Georgia State University.



Sharron spent more than twenty years as a teacher, vice-principal, principal, and executive director with Cobb County School District, Cherokee County School District, Atlanta Public Schools, and the Georgia Department of Education. Her classrooms were safe havens, filled with laughter, encouragement, and a thirst for learning where she had an incredible ability to inspire her students, instilling in them a love for education and guiding them towards realizing their full potential. Although the classroom always held the most special place in her heart, she pursued other opportunities where she could make a difference. As an administrator, her leadership was instrumental in shaping our educational institutions and creating a lasting impact on the educational community.



In her retirement, she attended to the needs of at-risk children as a volunteer with MUST Ministries and as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), representing children in the court system. She served as a deacon at the Heritage Fellowship Church in Canton and was active with the Cherokee Retired Educators Association and the Ovarian Cancer Research Institute.



Sharron's was a life of service - to family, to friends, and to her community. Her generosity was felt by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Although her absence from us will be greatly felt, her presence was immeasurable. Her legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of family, the power of love, and the lasting impact one person can make.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Heritage Fellowship with Rev. Dr. Justin Bishop officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Inurnment will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Georgia National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Heritage Fellowship, 3615 Reinhardt College Pkwy., Canton, GA 30114.



