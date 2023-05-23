BreakingNews
Hunt, Sammy

Obituaries
11 hours ago

HUNT, Sammy

Mrs. Sammy Hunt, age 85, of McDonough, Georgia passed away May 19, 2023. She was born September 16, 1937 in Commerce, Georgia to the late Ollie Samuel and Viola Della Holland Benton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Gerald Hunt; grandson, Chris Hunt; and her siblings, Eloise Benton, Bobby Benton and Charlotte Benton. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and the Seeker's Sunday School Class. She worked in retail as a bookkeeper at Ellman's, which became Service Merchandise. She was known as "Boo-Boo" to her grandchildren and she enjoyed sewing, cooking, cake decorating, and making gingerbread houses from scratch. Her greatest joy was her family. Survivors include her children, Lynn (Danny) Adams, Martha (Jerry) Bowles, Gerald Hunt and Terry Hunt; 17 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 3:00 PM in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Chuck Shepard will officiate. Interment will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Wednesday from 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM prior to the service. Contributions are asked to be made to the Bethany Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Mrs. Hunt. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com

Funeral Home Information

Haisten Funerals & Cremations

1745 Zack Hinton Parkway

McDonough, GA

30253

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/mcdonough-ga/haisten-funerals-cremations/9507?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

