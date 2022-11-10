ajc logo
HUNT, Richard "Dick" Lovekin

Richard Hunt, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 4, 2022 while at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, SC.

He was the son of the late Capt. And Mrs. William A. Hunt of Isle of Palms, SC. He graduated from Wm. Moultrie High School, where he met his wife of 56 years, Brenda McCann and married. He graduated from the Baptist College in Charleston, SC, now known as Charleston Southern University. He worked for Lowe's and then Rich's Department Stores which took him to Atlanta, GA where they began their own successful entrepreneurial career with MBE, which later became The UPS Store. He and his wife worked together there and became area developers. He retired in 2013 to enjoy quality family time at Lake Keowee. He was a member of Crosspoint Church in Clemson. God and family were always his priorities, and he took great pride in sharing time with his children and grandchildren creating wonderful memories and being able to impart valuable life lessons to them. He took great joy in being able to directly help others as God directed.

He had two married daughters, Jon and Michelle Holland and Brian and Stephanie Strout; and a son, Christian and Joan Hunt. He was blessed with four grandsons, and one granddaughter. Dick has one surviving older brother, Michael and wife Marty; older sister, JoAnn Kitchen and husband Bo; younger sister, MaryLou and husband Ray; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Life Celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:00 PM at Crosspoint Church in Clemson.

Family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM there.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, SC or Seneca YMCA.

