Hunt, Francis

Francis Dallas Hunt, affectionately known to everyone as "Sonny," passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022. Sonny was born on April 21, 1924, in Cordele, Georgia and moved to Griffin as a young child. Sonny graduated from Griffin High School in 1942 and attended the University of Georgia until being called to serve in World War II. He served valiantly in the War and was awarded a Purple Heart. Despite not being trained for the infantry, he was ordered to join the infantry at the last minute in the Battle of Monte Casino, Italy. Wounded by mortar fire in a foxhole, but fortunately still alive, he and a fellow wounded soldier limped back in the night, swam a river, and made their way to a medic tent. After almost a year of recuperation in a convent (on which Sonny blamed his hair falling out), Sonny returned to the States to serve the remainder of the war. Following his service in the Army, Sonny returned to UGA to graduate. He came back to Griffin to work with his grandfather in their Buick dealership. Sonny became a lifelong member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. He served as Secretary of the Griffin Lodge for over 50 years. He was a member of the Rotary Club for 69 Years as well. Sonny lived at his family's home on East College Street for over 75 years. After the death of his father in 1961, Sonny cared for his mother Edna until her passing. He lived at the Hunt family home until declining health at age 97 and was convinced to move to The Woods before his passing.



Sonny always had a smile on his face and was the life of many parties. He was a very social person, and for many years was integral to keeping the descendants of Dal and Edna Hunt in touch with each other. Famous for his memory of people, places and events in Griffin, Sonny became a connection to friends of all ages in the community and a historian of sorts. Many of those friends were very kind in taking care of Sonny in his later years for which his family is thankful. Sonny will be sorely missed by his family and by all his friends in Griffin.



Sonny was oldest child and only son of George McAlister Dallas Hunt Jr. ("Dal") and Edna Margaret Bartholomew Hunt. He is survived by his sister Margaret Hunt Denny, and nieces and nephews including Jennie Newton (Suzanne), Floyd Newton III (Katrina), Godfrey Newton (Rebecca), Margaret Denny Dozier (Scott), Richard Denny (Lisa), Dallas Denny (Margaret), Lee Griffith (Robert) and Anna Crider. He was predeceased by his other two sisters, Jean Hunt Newton and Elizabeth Hunt ("Betty") Crider.



Funeral services for Francis Dallas "Sonny" Hunt will be conducted Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. George's Episcopal Church with Reverend Kirk LaFon officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.



