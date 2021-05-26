HUNT, Ellen Ellen Yancey Hunt of Senoia, Georgia passed peacefully on May 17, 2021. Ellen was born on April 28, 1943 in Grass Valley, California to Ida and Don Yancey. Her family moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1949. Ellen married Dudley Hunt in 1972 and they built a beautiful life together, raising their family in the metro Atlanta area before retiring to Senoia, Georgia. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ellen adored her family and, as matriarch, prided herself on being a family historian, sharing stories of those who came before her. Ellen's absolute joy was being a grandmother and a great-grandmother. Ellen loved to garden and bird watch, could out shop anyone, and was usually found with a coffee in hand. Her favorite place to be was at the beach, rolling in the waves and searching for seashells. Ellen is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Dudley Hunt III; her sister, Donna Stephenson (Jim); her children, Judy Drobinski (Bob), Ellen Thomas (Brian), Carolyn Lane (Dave), and Morgan Wilkerson (Josh); her grandchildren, Jessie Price (Trey), Nick Lane, Kelley Drobinski, Kate Lane, Sara Ellen Thomas, James Reese, McKinley Reese, Day Thomas, Jennifer Lane, and Morgan Reese, and one great-granddaughter, Georgia Price. A memorial service will be held on June 5 at 2 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 576 Roscoe Road, Newnan, Georgia. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580.



