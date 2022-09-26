HUNT, Barbara AnnAge 77, of Roswell, passed away September 22, 2022. No Services. Sign the guestbook at Legacy.comView the obituary on Legacy.comEditors' PicksGeoff Collins out as Georgia Tech coach, Todd Stansbury likely out as AD9h agoCredit: Ashley LandisRejoice! Falcons involve Kyle Pitts, overcome late drama to win4h agoCredit: Matt CohenMetro Atlanta keeps eye on Tropical Storm Ian’s effect later in week11h agoCredit: Christina MatacottaFootball rankings: North Cobb, Lowndes, Lambert in; Grayson falls14h agoCredit: Christina MatacottaFootball rankings: North Cobb, Lowndes, Lambert in; Grayson falls14h agoMayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck4h agoThe LatestMiller, Judith Schaefer2h agoWilliams, Henry2h agoBrooks, Margaret2h agoFeaturedCredit: Jill StuckeyJimmy Carter joins parade for Plains Peanut Festival in stylish 1946 convertibleGeorgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate ordersElton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show