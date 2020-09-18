HUNSUCKER, John C. Age 82, of Marietta, passed away Sept. 11, 2020. Service Private. H.M. Patterson Canton Hill, Marietta, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Credit: File
HUNSUCKER, John C. Age 82, of Marietta, passed away Sept. 11, 2020. Service Private. H.M. Patterson Canton Hill, Marietta, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
1157 Old Canton Road Ne