HUNSINGER, Kathleen



Kathleen Taylor Blalock Hunsinger passed away on March 12. Kathy was a most beloved wife and mother, a loyal and devoted friend, and a dedicated volunteer. She lived a full life committed to her family, her friends and her community.



Kathy was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 4, 1951. She graduated from Northside High School in 1969 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Georgia in 1973. Kathy was married to John Stewart Hunsinger for 26 years until he predeceased her in 2010.



Kathy devoted her time and talents to raising a family and actively participating in a broad range of civic activities. She was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church, the Junior League of Atlanta, served in a leadership role with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and served as a Board member for the Atlanta Speech School. Along with her husband, she also supported the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital in many capacities over the years. She was a third generation member of the Piedmont Garden Club and found deep joy in arranging the flowers at her church.



Kathy was blessed with a multitude of friends from her vast array of passions and pursuits. For all that knew her, she was a shining, inspiring and energizing presence with the rare ability to always lift up those around her. She had a smile that lit up every room she entered.



Kathy is survived by her sons Johnathan Christopher Hunsinger and Matthew Stewart Hunsinger, Sister Laura Drake Blalock Hicks (William Earle Hicks) and Brother Robert Taylor Blalock.



Her greatest joy in life were her children, Matthew and Johnathan.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scottish Rite Hospital and the Atlanta Speech School.



