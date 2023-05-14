X

Huneycutt, Elaine

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HUNEYCUTT

(ROBERTSON), Elaine

Elaine Robertson Huneycutt, age 83, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on January 28, 2023 in Charlotte. She was born on October 25, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Laurie Frances Cowan Robertson and Robert H. Robertson. Elaine grew up in Social Circle, Georgia, where she graduated from Social Circle High School in 1957 and completed her freshman year at West Georgia College.

In August of 1959, Elaine married the love of her life, Hollis "Dean" Huneycutt who passed away on April 8, 2000. Together they had one beautiful and loving daughter, Holly Huneycutt Mahfoze. Elaine retired from Trust Company Bank/SunTrust Bank (now Truist) after 42 years, serving most of those years in the Executive Office as an administrative assistant.

In her free time, Elaine loved to work crossword puzzles and read, but spending time with her family was most important. Elaine could not have been prouder when her daughter Holly met her husband, Mohamed Mahfoze who became an instant part of the family.

In addition to Holly and Mohamed, Elaine is survived by sister, Sandra Killebrew; nephew, Alan Killebrew (Donna); nephew, Rob Killebrew (Laura), in addition to many beloved cousins.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, John E. Robertson and R. Leonard Robertson.

A visitation and Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, in Social Circle, Georgia, beginning at 11 AM, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. There will be a short graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's memory to First Baptist Church of Social Circle, GA or Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bugle Corps. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Lessons from a mother | LISTEN: A daughter tells the story

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta rallies take stand against rising gun violence
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot in car near DeKalb apartment complex
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
18h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

America pleads: Stop the shootings
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Egan, Donna
Carroll, Marian
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top