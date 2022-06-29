HUMPHREYS, William Hugh



William Hugh "Billy" Humphreys of Eatonton, GA passed away in his sleep at his home with his wife on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the age of 63. Billy was born on November 16, 1958 in Atlanta, GA to the late Betty JoAnne Lindsey. He graduated from North Clayton High School in 1978. In 1987 he married the former Pamela Denise Taylor. During high school, he went to work for Food Giant and worked in grocery retail for thirty-nine years, worked for Publix until 2012 and delivered for Little Debbies from 2014 until 2018. They moved from Covington, GA to Eatonton, GA twenty years ago. Billy loved learning about all American wars but WWII was his hobby. He was always working at home, making it beautiful. When it came to animals, he would take care of cat colonies. If he could have, he would bring every cat or dog who was homeless, home with him.



Billy is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Pamela Humphreys of Eatonton, GA; sisters, Phyllis Poolos and Angela Winters; a brother, Wade Dooley (Gina); and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Charlsie Roper and Wendy Humphreys.



The family will have a Celebration of Billy's life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to your local humane society or an animal shelter in memory of Billy. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements.


