John Leslie Humphreys Jr., M.D., age 92, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on July 17, 2023. He was born on May 4, 1931, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Margorie Elizabeth Humphreys, née Nelson, and John Leslie Humphreys Sr. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Mooers Humphreys; and brothers, Robert Humphreys and Arthur Humphreys.



John earned a medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh, served in the U.S. Army as a medical officer in Germany, and was a resident in ophthalmology at the Cleveland Clinic. John practiced in Charlotte, NC, and Atlanta, GA. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.



He is survived by his children, Megan Humphreys and Brenin Humphreys; grandsons, Evan Bradford and Keith Bradford; nephew, Scott Humphreys; and nieces, Carol Gordon, Linda Miller, Ann Smeltzer, Betsy Stewart, and Lynn Humphreys.



There will be a private interment at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta.



