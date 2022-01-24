HUMPHREYS, Del Rey



Del Rey Pittman Humphreys, 94, died January 21, 2022, in Decatur, GA. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, January 28 at 2pm at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA. Del Rey was born July 13, 1927 in Oconee, GA. She graduated from Tennille High School and Middle Georgia Hospital School of Nursing. Following nursing school, she studied operating room management at Jersey City Medical Center. Her career in nursing included working as operating room supervisor at Griffin - Spaulding County Hospital and as a nursing consultant with Hospital Services of the Georgia Department of Public Health. She was an active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucker, where she served as Clerk of Session for many years, and was given the honorary title Clerk of Session, Emeritus. Del Rey had a true love of flowers, and served as president of the Randolph Estates Garden Club.



She is survived by her three daughters, Reece Humphreys, Rena Gilmore (Tom), Alice Tansill (David); and five grandchildren, Hallie, Mattie, Jack, Will, and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Haywood and Mattie Bell Pittman; her husband, John David Humphreys; three brothers, Wesley Pittman, Billy Pittman, and Talmadge Pittman; and two sisters, Louise Mills and Ann Davis. Donations in her memory may be sent to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 4882 LaVista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084 or Agape Hospice, 1395 S. Marietta Pkwy. Suite 730, Marietta, GA 30067.

