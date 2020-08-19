X

Humphrey, Teresa

HUMPHREY (ZUMMO), Teresa L. Teresa L. (Zummo) Humphrey, age 66 of Alpharetta, GA passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steve Humphrey, her loving daughter Hayley Humphrey. Memorial service will be 2PM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the with visitation from 12PM to 2PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Full obituary can be read at www.northsidechapel.com


